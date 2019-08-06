PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:30 a.m. — A rifle shot was reported on the 400 block of Northwest Park West Drive, but police were unable to locate the source of the sound.
3:23 p.m. — A backpack and laptop were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
6:42 p.m. — An officer removed a tree from the roadway on Northeast Terre View Drive.
11:20 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Southwest Dawnview Court.
11:43 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Northeast Opal Street.
Saturday
7:40 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and third-degree assault on a police officer after a traffic accident on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue. The alleged assault occurred at Pullman Regional Hospital, where he was medically cleared before taken to jail.
5:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Benewah Street.
11:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Northeast Duncan Lane.
11:35 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1700 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.
11:44 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Northeast California and Northeast Monroe streets.
11:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Northwest Sunrise Drive.
Sunday
8:55 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
12:58 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of third-degree theft after allegedly stealing about $30 worth of food from Walmart.
2:42 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of trespassing at the Grove apartments. Police are searching for two others who were with the 19-year-old.
9:33 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Southwest Lost Trail Drive.
11:04 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Northeast Duncan Lane.
11:16 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.
12:29 a.m. — A noise complaint was made somewhere on College Hill.
WSU POLICE
Friday
11:53 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was cited for suspicion of second-degree driving with a license suspended on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
Monday
12:34 a.m. — A 21-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of third-degree driving with a license suspended on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:59 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Endicott Road.
10:31 a.m. — A possible sex offense was reported in Albion.
11:53 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
12:15 p.m. — A concrete pot was reportedly broken on Main Street in Colfax.
12:57 p.m. — An assault was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
6:50 p.m. — Cows were reportedly along the roadway on State Route 26 near Colfax.
9:44 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Mill Street in Colfax.
Saturday
7:14 a.m. — A moose was reportedly in the roadway on Palouse Cove and Mader roads outside Palouse.
Sunday
11:23 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Pullman Airport Road near Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:58 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 600 block of South Line Street.
4:56 a.m. — A yard was reportedly toilet papered on the 200 block of Henley Street.
10:02 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Moscow Public Library on South Jefferson Street.
12:32 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1500 block of Levick Street.
3:37 p.m. — People cleaning a house on the 500 block of North Jefferson Street reportedly found a bag with syringes and empty marijuana packaging inside.
4:30 p.m. — An individual on the 100 block of South Asbury Street was reportedly scammed of a $100 iTunes gift card.
4:55 p.m. — A 26-year-old male passenger of a vehicle was arrested on three warrants after the driver was pulled over on North Mountain View Road.
11:51 p.m. — Two women — 19 and 20 — were cited for suspicion of minor in possession or consumption of alcohol and a 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of dispensing alcohol to people younger than 21 on Taylor Avenue.
Saturday
1:31 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1000 block of East Third Street.
1:49 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on North Main and East E streets.
3:31 p.m. — A 49-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of battery after fighting with another male outside Walgreens.
4:28 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on South Main and West Third streets.
4:43 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of North Meadow Street.
11:58 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and frequenting a place where marijuana is held or used on South Washington and East Sixth streets. A charge of possession of marijuana was forwarded to Latah County Youth Services because the girl allegedly in possession of the drug was a juvenile.
Sunday
7:26 p.m. — A duck was reportedly shot with a BB at Berman Creekside Park. A resident allegedly disposed of the animal before police arrived.
9:25 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of felony DUI, resisting and obstructing officers and driving without privileges on the 900 block of West C Street after he allegedly crashed into a parked car and fled on foot.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:20 a.m. — Two guns were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 400 block of Water Street in Juliaetta.
5:46 p.m. — A traffic accident was reported near mile marker 325 on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee, but law enforcement did not locate the alleged crash.
8:31 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Miller Street in Viola.
10:06 p.m. — A minor vehicle collision was reported on the 1300 block of South Main Street in Moscow.
11:24 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near mile marker 338 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
Saturday
5:55 p.m. — A 16-year-old boy reportedly went missing briefly during a river float near Laird Park outside Harvard, but the boy was located and OK.
10:18 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1700 block of State Highway 99 near Troy.
Sunday
1:21 a.m. — A 32-year-old Bovill woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Main Street and Third Avenue in Deary.
4:53 a.m. — An allegedly highly intoxicated woman was found passed out on the side of the road on Second Avenue and Wyoming Street in Deary. She was taken to Gritman Medical Center. In addition, she claimed she was battered by her boyfriend during an argument with him in Deary, but she did not want to pursue charges.