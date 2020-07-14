MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:22 a.m. — Two bank accounts were reportedly fraudulently opened in an individual’s name on the 1300 block of Bristol Road.
12:27 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of South Almon Street.
8:38 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Samaritan Lane.
11:25 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on the 100 block of North Main Street.
Saturday
1:20 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
11:59 a.m. — A gun was reportedly stolen from an individual’s garage on the 300 block of Mallard Court.
12:14 p.m. — Two bicycles were reportedly stolen on the 1400 block of West A Street.
8:19 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container at Friendship Square on South Main Street.
Sunday
1:09 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of frequenting a place where drugs are used at Mountain View Park on Mountain View Road. Drug-related charges were forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for four juveniles.
9:51 a.m. — A 32-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of following too closely, failure to purchase a driver’s license and no insurance after allegedly rear-ending a vehicle, which reportedly pushed the vehicle into a third vehicle at Walgreens on North Main Street. No one was taken to the hospital.
10:40 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 900 block of South Washington Street.
6:34 p.m. — A man outside the Dollar Tree on South Blaine Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a medical issue.
9:11 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Rosauers on North Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:32 a.m. — A 72-year-old man was cited for suspicion of domestic battery and 911 interference on the 3400 block of Foothill Road near Moscow.
12:32 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at the Latah County Annex building on the 200 block of South Almon Street in Moscow.
4:28 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after the vehicle she was in reportedly rolled into a creek near Laird Park outside Harvard. She was not taken to the hospital.
Saturday
9:49 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
11:42 a.m. — The fee box at Little Boulder Creek Campground near Deary was reportedly broken into. It is unknown how much money, if any, was stolen.
12:56 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Ailor Road and State Highway 8 near Deary.
2:10 p.m. — A 51-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol on Forest Service Roads 447 and 767 near Harvard.
8:57 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 5000 block of Deary Street in Harvard.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:39 a.m. — Broken windows were reported at Maple Street.
2:56 p.m. — Breathing problems were reported at Maple Street.
4:15 p.m. — A neighbor dispute was reported on Northwood Drive.
4:53 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Windus Street.
6:34 p.m. — A dog was reportedly left in a car on Bishop Boulevard.
8:28 p.m. — A group of people were warned about not wearing masks on Bishop Boulevard.
Saturday
8:26 a.m. — Police rescued five ducklings from a storm drain on Panorama and Lost Trail drives.
7:37 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of an unconscious person on Cityview Street.
8:11 p.m. — Police forwarded charges of violation of a domestic violence protection order for a 24-year-old man on Terre View Drive.
Sunday
5:11 a.m. — A 38-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence on Rocky Way Drive.
12:41 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Clay Court.
3:01 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Johnson Avenue.
7:31 p.m. — A safe was reported broken into on Harold Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:21 p.m. — A runaway juvenile was reported in Colfax.
Saturday
1:38 p.m. — A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Endicott Road.
1:51 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following an injury accident on State Route 27.
11:34 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Farmington Road.