PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:35 a.m. — No one was injured after a vehicle slid into a ditch on Terre View Drive.
9:36 a.m. — A caller advised her daughter on Brandi Way is being threatened by her roommate.
10:24 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of convulsions or seizures on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:07 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a possible domestic dispute on Merman Drive. It was determined to be a resident learning to play a musical instrument and getting very frustrated.
12:49 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital after police performed a welfare check on Kamiaken Street.
1:44 p.m. — EMS and Avista responded to a possible gas spill on B and Colorado streets.
9:10 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:24 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Howard Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:55 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of Sand Road.
9:23 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Walmart.
5:32 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:35 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
7:06 a.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 200 block of Second Avenue in Deary.
10:18 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
10:31 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Driscoll Ridge and Lamb roads near Troy.
12:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 5300 block of Highway 95 near Potlatch.
5:24 p.m. — A construction tool was reportedly stolen from the 200 block of East Oak Avenue in Genesee.