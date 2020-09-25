PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
1:02 p.m. — A female reported two subjects following her around Walmart and making odd statements.
1:29 p.m. — Police responded to a juvenile who was upset his Xbox was unplugged on Cleveland Street. No crimes occurred.
3:10 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
5:18 p.m. — EMS responded to breathing problems on Valley Road.
6:05 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute over a shared vehicle on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue. No crime occured.
10:43 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
11:32 p.m. — Juveniles were reported smoking marijuana and driving a vehicle on Marshland Street.
Thursday
12:50 a.m. — Lawn and garden items were reported stolen on Opal Street.
1:37 a.m. — A subject was reportedly placed in a trunk on North Grand Avenue but officers were unable to locate anyone.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:15 p.m. — A 42-year-old man and 59-year-old woman were arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on State Route 128 in Clarkston.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:13 a.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Snap Fitness on East Third Street.
10:53 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2800 block of Hampton Court.
1:18 p.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly smashed on North Adams Street.
1:50 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Sweet Avenue and Railroad Street.
3:09 p.m. — A stolen bicycle was reported on the 300 block of South Main Street.
4:15 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery at Taj Grocery and a disturbing the peace charge is being forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for a 15-year-old boy.
5:57 p.m. — Cash in the amount of $40 was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.
10:02 p.m. — A Nintendo Switch was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
10:28 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
10:45 p.m. — A woman was trespassed from a residence on the 500 block of East E Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:47 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of West Walnut Avenue in Genesee.
3:29 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on East and Sundstrom roads near Deary.
4:20 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1000 block of Stanford Road near Deary.