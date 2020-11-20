PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:23 a.m. — A woman on Staley Drive reported her daughter was upset over having to do chores.
10:29 a.m. — A man on Kamiaken Street reported he was hypnotized and walking in circles.
10:44 a.m. — EMS responded to an intoxicated person at Quality Inn Paradise Creek.
12:54 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief on State Street.
6:35 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:06 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a threat of self-harm on Cityview Street.
8:06 p.m. — An officer took an injured dove to the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
Thursday
3:58 a.m. — A woman on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue reported subjects banging on her door and one person laid hands on her.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:36 a.m. — One person in St. John was transported to the hospital following a threat of self-harm.
5:21 p.m.- A vehicle-versus-deer crash was reported on Albion Road in Albion.
9:23 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on South Main Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:34 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Sunset Mart.
8:47 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the Moscow Food Co-op.
11:08 a.m. — A 38-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft at Hope Center.
12:15 p.m. — Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity was reportedly egged.
12:30 p.m. — Cash and a debit card were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 200 block of East C Street.
12:32 p.m. — A female reportedly walked into a home on the 700 block of Camas Street and stole a purse.
4:05 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Walmart.
5:05 p.m. — A 26-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were cited for suspicion of petit theft at Walmart.
7:11 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:52 a.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
4:20 p.m. — A fraud was reported at Hillbilly Bar and Grill in Kendrick.