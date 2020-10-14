MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
10:47 a.m. — A locked box with medications was reportedly stolen from the 1200 block of East F Street.
4:33 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:01 a.m. — A possible theft from a mailbox on the 1800 block of Carmichael Road near Moscow was reported.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:01 p.m. — Police heard a report of a man asleep on a bench on Kamiaken Street.
5:46 p.m. — Possible theft of medication was reported on Thomas Street.
6:48 p.m. — A caller’s friend said his dad threw him on a bed and held him down on Ann Street.
7:56 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:07 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a rollover crash on Deanway and Last streets in Colfax.