PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
1:54 p.m. — A 29-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft, making false statements and obstructing a public servant at Dissmore’s.
2:19 p.m. — Two teenagers were reported on the roof of a building on the 100 block of West Main Street.
6:06 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Webb Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:29 p.m. — A 36-year-old Spokane man and a 40-year-old Spokane man were arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in Colfax.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:19 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
6:23 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Second Street in Juliaetta.
7:12 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on the 400 block of McCall Street in Juliaetta.