PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

1:54 p.m. — A 29-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft, making false statements and obstructing a public servant at Dissmore’s.

2:19 p.m. — Two teenagers were reported on the roof of a building on the 100 block of West Main Street.

6:06 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Webb Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:29 p.m. — A 36-year-old Spokane man and a 40-year-old Spokane man were arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in Colfax.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

2:19 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.

6:23 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Second Street in Juliaetta.

7:12 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on the 400 block of McCall Street in Juliaetta.

