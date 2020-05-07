PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:23 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Kamiaken Street.
9:42 a.m. — Police were advised of a red fox chasing a coyote near Shirley Street.
10:26 a.m. — Police were advised of a man following a woman and taking pictures of her and her dog.
11:38 a.m. — A resident on Harrison Street reported a big black bird in the backyard that won’t leave.
11:47 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly drove the whole length of a trail behind Cougar Country Drive-In.
1:08 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was cited for trespassing at Walmart.
4:14 p.m. — A new vehicle was keyed on North Grand Avenue.
4:30 p.m. — A woman on Hill Street reported that people are trying to take her washer and dryer.
6:06 p.m. — A cellphone was reported stolen from the area of Quail Ridge Drive.
6:52 p.m. — A group of 25 people were reported violating the state’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order on Colorado and B streets.
9:37 p.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on Clifford Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:44 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Main Street in Colfax.
6:59 a.m. — An unattended death was reported in Pine City.
4:03 p.m. — Juveniles were reported shooting in the area of Lake Street in Tekoa but deputies were unable to locate anyone.
6:32 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
5:36 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Perimeter Drive near the University of Idaho Facilities Services Center.
6 a.m. — An unattended death of an 83-year-old woman was reported at Palouse Hills Assisted Living on North Polk Street Extension.
9:41 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on West Pullman Road and Peterson Drive.
10:57 a.m. — A 50-year-old man who was allegedly intoxicated was arrested for suspicion of battery on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road after allegedly striking an officer in the leg.
6:05 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of North Adams Street.
8:24 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a porch on the 600 block of Styner Avenue.
10:46 p.m. — A cellphone was possibly stolen somewhere in Moscow.
10:57 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:03 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.