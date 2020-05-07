PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8:23 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Kamiaken Street.

9:42 a.m. — Police were advised of a red fox chasing a coyote near Shirley Street.

10:26 a.m. — Police were advised of a man following a woman and taking pictures of her and her dog.

11:38 a.m. — A resident on Harrison Street reported a big black bird in the backyard that won’t leave.

11:47 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly drove the whole length of a trail behind Cougar Country Drive-In.

1:08 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was cited for trespassing at Walmart.

4:14 p.m. — A new vehicle was keyed on North Grand Avenue.

4:30 p.m. — A woman on Hill Street reported that people are trying to take her washer and dryer.

6:06 p.m. — A cellphone was reported stolen from the area of Quail Ridge Drive.

6:52 p.m. — A group of 25 people were reported violating the state’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order on Colorado and B streets.

9:37 p.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on Clifford Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

1:44 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Main Street in Colfax.

6:59 a.m. — An unattended death was reported in Pine City.

4:03 p.m. — Juveniles were reported shooting in the area of Lake Street in Tekoa but deputies were unable to locate anyone.

6:32 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

5:36 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Perimeter Drive near the University of Idaho Facilities Services Center.

6 a.m. — An unattended death of an 83-year-old woman was reported at Palouse Hills Assisted Living on North Polk Street Extension.

9:41 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on West Pullman Road and Peterson Drive.

10:57 a.m. — A 50-year-old man who was allegedly intoxicated was arrested for suspicion of battery on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road after allegedly striking an officer in the leg.

6:05 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of North Adams Street.

8:24 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a porch on the 600 block of Styner Avenue.

10:46 p.m. — A cellphone was possibly stolen somewhere in Moscow.

10:57 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:03 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.

