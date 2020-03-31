PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:27 p.m. — Items were reported stolen from a storage unit on Terre View Drive.
2:35 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Parr Drive.
4:40 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Center Street.
5:05 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a report of abnormal behavior at the Post Office. Nobody was taken to the hospital.
10:41 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Saturday
3:18 a.m. — Several people were cited and released for entering a construction site on California Street.
10:38 a.m. — One person was taken to PRH following a welfare check on Center and Fountain streets.
4:58 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a child chopping down a tree with an ax on Terre View Drive.
5:26 p.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported on Sunset Drive.
7 p.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Old Wawawai Road.
7:15 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI at Reaney Park.
Sunday
2:18 a.m. — An oven fire was reported on Merman Drive.
4:41 p.m. — A 55-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Harvest Drive.
9:51 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Larry Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:15 p.m. — A disorderly subject was reported on State Route 270 in Pullman.
6:16 p.m. — One juvenile was taken into custody and released following a report of a domestic dispute on Line Street in Colton.
8:34 p.m. — EMS responded to a sick person in Endicott.
Saturday
7:50 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was cited and released for suspicion of a controlled substance problem on Walla Walla Highway in Colfax.
Sunday
4:15 p.m. — A 25-year-old Airway Heights man was cited and released for driving with a suspended license in Colton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:52 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.
12:39 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on East Eighth Street and Lynn Avenue.
11:12 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
Saturday
2:45 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Pleasant Place.
6:06 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Queen Road.
5:06 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue.
5:23 p.m. — A 65-year-old woman reportedly fainted on the 1100 block of North Polk Street Extension and was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
9:16 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
10:07 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
Sunday
2:33 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
3:27 p.m. — A man on the 800 block of North Garfield Street was reportedly scammed of a $100 Amazon gift card.
3:52 p.m. — A windshield was reportedly smashed on the 700 block of South Hayes Street.
8:04 p.m. — Twelve lug nuts were reportedly stolen from a vehicle and the remaining eight were reportedly loosened on the 700 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:21 p.m. — A chain saw was reportedly stolen from a shed on the 1000 block of Teare Road near Moscow.
Saturday
3:24 a.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 3200 block of State Highway 8 near Moscow.
7:46 p.m. — A dog reportedly bit and punctured an individual’s skin on the 1000 block of Cornwall Road near Moscow, but a hospital transport was not needed.
Sunday
8:12 a.m. — A 30-year-old Spokane man was arrested for suspicion of two counts of grand theft, one count of burglary and one count of possession of a controlled substance on the 1200 block of Cedar Ridge Road near Kendrick after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards.
2:04 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision was reported at milepost 34 on State Highway 8 near Bovill. The driver complained of pain in one ear but was not taken to the hospital.