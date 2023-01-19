PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:54 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
5:49 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.
Officers performed three welfare checks in Pullman Tuesday.
Three vehicle prowls were reported in Pullman Tuesday.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
Four reports of malicious mischief were made in Pullman Tuesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:24 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Boon Hill Road in Colton.
10:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Main Street in Colfax.
Deputies performed two welfare checks in Whitman County Tuesday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:30 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported at Lock and Load Storage in Potlatch.
7:25 p.m. — A possible DUI was reported on Idaho Highway 3.