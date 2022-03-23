MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident occurred on Palouse River Drive and South Main Street.
10:38 a.m. — An uncooperative patient was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
3:58 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident occurred on Washington and Lewis streets.
8:08 p.m. — A dog was reportedly attacked by another dog on the 1400 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY
Monday
11:20 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 8 in Deary.
6:28 p.m. — A dispute was reported on Drury Road in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:37 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Southeast Pioneer Way.
1:58 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
5:08 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2400 block of South Grand Avenue.
Tuesday
1:08 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for trespassing on the 1000 block of Southeast Spring Street.
WSU POLICE
Monday
2:55 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2000 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
9:09 p.m. — An officer helped people stuck in an elevator at Orton Residence Hall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:08 p.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on North Mill Street in Colfax.
4:17 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft in Rosalia.
8:28 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on State Route 195 in Colfax.