MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

9 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident occurred on Palouse River Drive and South Main Street.

10:38 a.m. — An uncooperative patient was reported at Gritman Medical Center.

3:58 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident occurred on Washington and Lewis streets.

8:08 p.m. — A dog was reportedly attacked by another dog on the 1400 block of West A Street.

LATAH COUNTY

Monday

11:20 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 8 in Deary.

6:28 p.m. — A dispute was reported on Drury Road in Deary.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

8:37 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Southeast Pioneer Way.

1:58 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.

5:08 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2400 block of South Grand Avenue.

Tuesday

1:08 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for trespassing on the 1000 block of Southeast Spring Street.

WSU POLICE

Monday

2:55 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2000 block of Northeast Wilson Road.

9:09 p.m. — An officer helped people stuck in an elevator at Orton Residence Hall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

2:08 p.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on North Mill Street in Colfax.

4:17 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft in Rosalia.

8:28 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on State Route 195 in Colfax.

