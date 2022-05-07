PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

10:00 a.m. — Emergency personnel took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.

6:16 p.m. — Sexual assault was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Creston Lane.

Five noise complaints of loud music and partying were reported overnight.

WSU POLICE

Thursday

11:52 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Troy Mall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

6:56 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on North Madison Street in Tekoa.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

9:00 a.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Troy Road and South Harrison Street.

4:31 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Brent Drive.

4:32 p.m. — Two children were reported missing when they didn’t arrive home after school at McDonald Elementary.

5:22 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on West Pullman Road.

5:50 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1000 block of South Harrison Street.

