PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:00 a.m. — Emergency personnel took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
6:16 p.m. — Sexual assault was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Creston Lane.
Five noise complaints of loud music and partying were reported overnight.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
11:52 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Troy Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:56 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on North Madison Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:00 a.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Troy Road and South Harrison Street.
4:31 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
4:32 p.m. — Two children were reported missing when they didn’t arrive home after school at McDonald Elementary.
5:22 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on West Pullman Road.
5:50 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1000 block of South Harrison Street.