LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Seth Isaac Allen, 31, and Erin Elaine Lasher, 29, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Chad Lucas Martinell, 24, and Darcy Jane Millikin, 19, both of Moscow
Thursday
Thomas James Dill, 26, and Nikayla Maree Strauss, 28, both of Pullman
Sentencings
Wednesday
Kelly Carter, 55, of Ocean Shores, Wash., was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 days suspended.
Graham Browse, 27, of Palouse was convicted of DUI and sentenced to two days in jail.
Toby Sanderson, 43, of Troy, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 suspended.
Tuesday
David Cavallo, 56, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to three years of probation.
Orville Johnson, 31, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to 25 days in jail.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:17 p.m. — Threats were reported on Pine Street in Potlatch.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
4:01 p.m. — Harassment was reported at John’s Alley.
4:05 p.m. — Police heard a report that a man’s wife caused damage to his rental property at Deer Meadow Court.
6:31 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of Elm Street.
7:53 p.m. — A resident reported her neighbor walked into her home on Harrison Street and punched a hole in her wall.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:55 a.m. — A man reportedly refused to move his vehicle out of the McDonald’s drive througn on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
4:11 p.m. — An officer responded to a dispute between neighbors over cleaning products on the 300 block of Southwest Clarkson Court.
Friday
2:28 a.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1400 block of Northwest Deane Street. Officers were unable to locate.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
1:39 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:09 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant on Northeast Merman Drive in Pullman.