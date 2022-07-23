LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Douglas James MaCewing, 66, and Gloria Marie Strong, 44, both of Moscow.
Raymond Leonard Gentis, 45, and Michelle Renee Kramer, 60, both of Ritzville.
Josef Walter Jaroski, 27, and Tallah Mikelle Marie Revord, 29, both of Moscow.
Devin Joseph Jones, 26, and Metria Aubrey Jansen, 24, both of Moscow.
Divorces
July 15
Coryn Elizabeth Creswell and Jason Paul Steiger.
Wednesday
David Rios Moor and Leslie Ann Rios.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
July 15
Hans Ernie Docken, 24, and Bliss Magdalene Aron, 24, both of Pullman.
Monday
Lucas Cornell Southern, 34, Lashonda Shana Crutchfield, 34, both of Pullman.
Jared Lee Diggs, 24, and Jordon Marie Smith, 24, both of Pullman.
Tuesday
Wyatt Lee Stout, 29, and Melissa Ann Webb, 29, both of Genesee.
Wednesday
Jay Paul Hart, 28, and Lauren Faye Estey, 24, both of Colfax.
Thursday
Quan Minh Phan, 26, and Courtney Marie Klappenbach, 24, both of Pullman.
Divorces
July 11
Robert McPherson and Amy Allen.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:15 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
9:11 a.m. — Police responded to a male yelling at Friendship Square.
10:56 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 900 block of East A Street.
11:47 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported at Washington Trust Bank.
1:57 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant on the 2100 block of Conestoga Street.
1:57 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
2:40 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 1400 block of West A Street.
2:46 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
9:59 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male yelling at the skatepark on Mountain View Road.
Friday
1:30 a.m. — Threats were reported at Mingles Bar and Grill.
6:22 a.m. — An overdose was reported on the 300 block of South Blaine Street. No one was transported to the hospital.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:03 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Main Street in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:48 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street.
8:02 a.m. — A harassing letter was reported on the 900 block of Southwest Center Street.
4:07 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported at Bishop Place.
4:23 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Larry Street.
9:49 p.m. — Threats were reported on Davis Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:46 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Church Street in Uniontown.