PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:12 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Kenny Drive.
10:55 a.m. — A possible theft was reported on Center Street.
12:32 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following an overdose report on Short Drive.
1:33 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Clay Court.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:08 p.m. — A woman was arrested in Colton on a warrant after a report of a theft.
11:56 p.m. — A Pullman woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Fairmont Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
1:44 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a 22-year-old woman who was unconscious and “very intoxicated” on the 1400 block of West A Street. One person was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
8:54 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 400 block of North Monroe Street.
9:59 a.m. — A package was reported stolen on the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.
11:05 a.m. — Someone reportedly broke into a vending machine on Idaho Avenue and stole several dollars in coins.
11:07 a.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
1:32 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Lauder Avenue. One person was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
2:31 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Paradise Creek Street
2:47 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of East E Street.
3:27 p.m. — A computer bag was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 200 block of Baker Street.
3:36 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1900 block of Ilene Drive.
3:50 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for an address on South Main Street.
4:16 p.m. — Moscow volunteer firefighters responded to a baking fire on the 100 block of South Cleveland Street. The fire was extinguished with no injuries or damage to the residence.
7:09 p.m. — Officers cited one person for allegedly driving with a suspended license on South Main Street.
8:03 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of North Grant Street.
9:36 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Troy Road.
10:46 p.m. — One person was cited for alleged possession of cannabis and paraphernalia and warned for suspicion of MIP on the 500 block of Queen Road.
Thursday
1:39 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a porch fire on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive. The fire was extinguished without injury.
4:34 a.m. — Theft of a package was reported on the 400 block of Conestoga Drive.
6:33 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Troy Road and South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:45 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
12:32 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Main Street in Deary.
2 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 500 block of East Fifth Street in Troy.
3:45 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1000 block of Randall Flat Road in Moscow.
6:44 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on Reservoir Road near Kendrick. No one was injured and a passerby helped pull the vehicle back to the roadway.
7:51 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Blaine and Eid roads in Moscow.