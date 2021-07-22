PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:02 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a request for a welfare check on the 100 block of Northwest State Street.
8:11 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
9:43 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 1400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
11:46 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 200 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
4:38 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a man harassing people on a street corner near the 600 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
6:19 p.m. — Two men were reportedly setting off fireworks on Southeast Bypass Drive.
8:50 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 300 block of Southwest State Street.
9:25 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:10 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.
11:22 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Northeast Terre View and Northwood drives.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:46 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3100 block of State Highway 272 near Colfax.
1:06 p.m. — Deputies responded to complaints of a trespasser on the 5900 block of Pullman Airport Road near Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
6:08 a.m. — Police responded to a welfare check at the Mobil gas station for a man slumped over in a vehicle. The 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
9 a.m. — Two door handles were reportedly broken on a van at Studio One hotel.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:58 p.m. — Multiple items were reportedly stolen from a shed on the 1000 block of Riley Road near Kendrick.
5:20 p.m. — An electrical fire was reported on Deer Road and State Highway 9 near Deary.