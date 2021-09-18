PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:43 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Providence Court.
8:08 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Merman Drive.
8:37 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Leland and Turner drives.
9:09 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Maple Street.
11:04 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Maple Street.
11:16 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Maple Street.
2:34 p.m. — A vehicle fire was extinguished at Walmart.
4:32 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Opal Street.
6:p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:25 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault, possession of a fake ID and minor frequenting an off-limits area.
9:38 p.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of a suicide attempt on Alfred Lane.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:22 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.
5:39 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a medical emergency on Parvin Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:11 a.m. — More than $1,000 in equipment was stolen from a construction camper on Alice Street.
11:45 a.m. — Suspicious males possibly trying to steal bikes were reported on Blaine Street and White Avenue.
1:46 p.m. — Police responded to a report of stolen mail on Cleveland Street.
4:43 p.m. — A noninjury two-vehicle accident occurred on Washington and 6th Streets.
5:56 p.m. — One person was bleeding from the leg following a traffic accident on Washington and E streets.
6:58 p.m. — A laptop was reported stolen from Kenneth Street.
8:14 p.m. — A disorderly male was reported on the 1200 block of East Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:32 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Sand Road In Moscow.
10:24 a.m. — A 37-year-old Moscow man was arrested for failure to appear in court for a possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia charge.