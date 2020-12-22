MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
3:18 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
8:44 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly shaking a vending machine and stealing about 14 beverages at the Identity apartment complex.
12:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Troy Road.
12:16 p.m. — A woman reported two fraudulent charges of $1,785 and $470 on her financial transaction card.
12:52 p.m. — A wallet was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle at The Grove apartment complex.
2:27 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on West Pullman and Farm roads.
4:22 p.m. — At least one person reportedly unlawfully entered a residence on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.
4:25 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Blake Avenue.
5:43 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
11:53 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and cited for suspicion of domestic battery on the 900 block of West A Street.
Saturday
2:18 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at John’s Alley Tavern.
2:51 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
8:20 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 800 block of Orchard Avenue.
9:06 a.m. — A man on the 300 block of West A Street was reportedly scammed of $3,000 online.
12:42 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Safeway.
1:33 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Hansel and Gretel.
2:10 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of West A Street.
3:08 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Walmart.
3:23 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 200 block of Henley Street.
Police responded to four calls in which at least one person was allegedly not wearing a mask.
Sunday
3:31 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 300 block of South Main Street.
10:47 a.m. — The new Emsi building on the 200 block of North Almon Street was reportedly burglarized. A door window was reportedly broken and several items were stolen.
11:45 a.m. — An object was reportedly thrown through a window of the Moscow Police Department. A 21-year-old man is a suspect.
2:30 p.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken and vehicle registration and insurance information was reportedly stolen from the vehicle on the 600 block of East Palouse River Drive.
10:45 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
11:02 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
Saturday
11:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
Sunday
8:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 and Jacksha Road near Moscow.
10:21 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on the 900 block of Compton Court near Moscow.
11:40 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on the 2100 block of Mix Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10:06 a.m. — Items were damaged and alcohol was reported stolen from Tau Kappa Epsilon on Colorado Street.
10:49 a.m. — A package was reported stolen from a porch on Timothy Street.
2:52 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on Anthony Street.
8:21 p.m. — EMS responded to Professional Mall Boulevard following a welfare check.
Saturday
4:30 a.m. — The coroner responded to an unattended death on Sunnymead Way.
9:53 a.m. — A bike was reported stolen from D Street in Pullman.
5:18 p.m. — A man allegedly made threats in the lobby of Kenwood Square on Nye Street.
11:52 p.m. — A caller reported a man walked into their apartment on Morton Street and said he needed somewhere warm to stay.
Sunday
4:05 p.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:05 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle following a train-versus-vehicle accident in Endicott.
Saturday
1:22 p.m. — A subject was taken to the hospital in protective custody after a deputy performed a welfare check on Wawawai Road in Colton.
Sunday
1:13 p.m. — A 40-year-old Endicott man was arrested in Endicott for allegedly making threats.
8:01 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of teenagers racing around on four-wheelers and making threats on Ewartsville Road in Pullman.
9:38 p.m. — A 44-year-old Moscow man was arrested in Colfax following a traffic violation.