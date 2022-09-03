LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Aug. 26
Isak Shane Questad, 22, and Layna Rae Erickson, 22, both of Moscow
Christopher Keene Humphrey, 30, and Tiffany Ann Daily, 31, both of Princeton
John Wyatt Allen Mansanarez, 22, and Elizabeth Jane Marshall, 22, both of Moscow
Robert Louis Ramont, 34, and Brianna Nikole Riggins, 27, both of Kooskia
Robert Nathaniel August Lesley, 33, and Brenda Leanne Lambert, 29, both of Deary
Wednesday
Nicholas Adam Brubaker, 30, and Margo Lin Bush, 45, both of Moscow
Samuel Zane Akin, 24, and Jessica Lynn Crawford, 32, both of Moscow
Syed Ali Husain Kazi, 27, and Saaniya Afaque Hashmi, 26, both of Pullman
Thursday
Stanley Michael Bussanich, 68, and Dana Lea Brady, 58, both of Moscow
Justin Michael Hart, 29, and Kelsi Lorraine Banta, 29, both of Deary
Kari Christopher Kubo, 67, of Moses Lake, and Nancy Jean Amos, 65, of Palouse
Divorces
Monday
John McLeod and Morgan Leigh Sower
Kaci Joy Alderman and Christopher Hughes
Jake Daniel Austin and Danai Christina Sherman
Wednesday
Shawn Michael Bursott and Jessica Rosalind Johnson
Thursday
Elizabeth Ann Van Gilder and Keith Christian Van Gilder
Ryan Wayne Augusta and Andrea Dodge
Alex Riendeau and Kathryn Riendeau
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Justin Allen Scott Pack, 29, and Courtney Jean Jewett, 32, both of Moscow
Andrew Patrick Popp, 32, and Swanson Autumn Yvonne, 35, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Ryan Ellis Barber, 37, and Ashley Michelle Johnson, 35, both of Colfax
Thursday
Abdelmuhdi Noufan Abdelaziz Abuwandi, 66, and Areej Abdelhay Husni Abuwandi, 55, both of Pullman.
Divorces
Aug. 23
Dorothy Martin and Douglas Martin
Aug. 26
Morgan Jane Coyne and Brandon James Reign Desmarais
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
7:21 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on A Street and Warbonnet Drive.
8:18 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the University of Idaho College of Natural Resources.
10:50 a.m. — A storage unit was broken into on the 1600 block of White Avenue.
6:30 p.m. — A disorderly client was reported at Moscow Animal Clinic.
7:33 p.m. — A male was arrested for a warrant on the 500 block of West Third Street.
9:42 p.m. — A disorderly patient was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:37 a.m. — An illegal burn was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Potlatch.
10:05 a.m. — A battery was reported on U.S. Highway 95.
2:46 p.m. — Property damage was reported on Ash Street in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
5:45 a.m. — Officers responded to a burglary and a 20-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle and violation of uniform controlled substance. A 30-year-old woman was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
8:45 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
9:59 a.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on the 900 block of Derby Street.
11:44 a.m. — A hit and run crash was reported on the 1000 block of D Street.
1:16 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
3:03 p.m. — A two-vehicle crash with unknown injuries was reported on Fairmount Road.
3:32 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Maple Street.
6:06 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
7:06 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.
8:28 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on Myrtle Street.
10:18 p.m. —A welfare check was performed on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.
There were two reports of suspicious people and five noise complaints overnight in the city.
A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence overnight.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
11:56 a.m. — Officers and medics responded to an allergic reaction on the 1500 block of Terrell Mall.
3:47 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
9:50 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
Police performed a welfare check on the 1700 block of Stadium Way overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:51 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Main Street in Colfax.
5:45 a.m. — An 30-year-old woman was arrested on a felony warrant and a 20-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance on U.S. Highway 195.
4 p.m. — Officers, and EMS responded to a UTV rollover crash on Warner Road in Farmington. The patient was transported to the hospital.
9:24 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on state route 23 in St John.