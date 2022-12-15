PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:09 p.m. — A 42-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving while license is suspended and a warrant on State Route 270.
11:06 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Northwood Drive.
Theft was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive overnight.
Five noninjury collisions were reported in Pullman Tuesday.
Officers performed two welfare checks in Pullman Tuesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to a burglary on State Route 194 in Pullman.
12:48 p.m. — A burglary was reported on F Street in Albion.
4:35 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary on Viola Road in Palouse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
1:37 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
1:54 p.m. — Spray paint was found on slides and swings on Polk Street and Rodeo Drive.
3:06 p.m. — Harassment was reported at Walmart.
9:35 p.m. — Police arrested a male for a warrant on Rodeo Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:41 a.m. — Grand theft was reported on Juliene Way in Moscow.
10:37 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Estes Road.
