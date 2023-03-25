LATAH COUNTY
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Matthew James Bonnar, 34, and Madison Coletha Doherty, 30, both of Moscow
Ivelisse Rodriguez, 46, and Arthur William Huey, 34, both of Moscow
Joshua Jay Whitehead, 22, and Kayla Nicole Hatfield, 22, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Brandon Lee Carpenter, 46, and Amy Leann Sorbel, 42, both of Harvard
Caleb Michael Torquato, 21, of Hayden, Idaho, and Ashlyn Diane Barton, 20, of Troy
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
March 17
James Pinto Panesso, 28, and Andrea Johanna Torres Lopez, 26, both of Pullman
Jerry Leland Pugh, 55, and Erica Leann Anderson, 49, both of Colfax
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
3:28 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision occurred on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
6:56 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.
8:34 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on A and Almon streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:56 p.m. — Petit theft was reported on Trojan Drive in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
4 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1300 block of Deane Street.
4:53 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 900 block of Providence Court.
4:53 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:47 p.m. — Deputies responded to a burglary on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
• Two reports of vehicle prowls were made in Whitman County Thursday.
