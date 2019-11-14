PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
11:39 a.m. — A civil dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
2:45 p.m. — Police responded to a report of rudeness on the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
4:26 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
6:53 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Larry Street. The subject was fine.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Tuesday
1:51 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of an out-of-county warrant, and a 34-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license in Pullman.
3:04 p.m. — A 51-year-old Uniontown resident was arrested for suspicion of negligent driving on Johnson Road.
6:50 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on U.S. Highway 195 and Parvin Road.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
9:59 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
3:02 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Ellis Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:05 a.m. — A young moose was reportedly roaming in the area of the 2200 block of Concord Avenue.
8:54 a.m. — Palouse Habitat for Humanity on the 300 block of North Main Street was reportedly broken into and $100 in change was stolen. The suspect(s) also allegedly attempted to break into the safe.
11:31 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on South Washington and East Fifth streets.
1:41 p.m. — A woman reportedly concealed several coats from Zumiez inside her coat at the store inside Palouse Mall but eventually gave the coats to employees. She was gone when police arrived.
1:53 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 900 block of South Washington Street.
4:50 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 200 block of West A Street.
5:16 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 600 block of West Pullman Road.
7:02 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Paradise Creek Street.
8:22 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges and possession of a controlled substance on Old Pullman Road.
8:18 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Alturas Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:09 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.