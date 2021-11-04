MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:09 p.m. — A false ID was reported at Sunset Mart.
12:25 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on B and Grant streets.
3:01 p.m. — University Car Wash reported someone intentionally dumped mud on the property and the business wanted to press charges.
9:31 p.m. — Police responded to a controlled substance problem at the Wallace Complex.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:16 p.m. — Deputies responded to a dispute on A Street in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:28 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 2300 block of Northwest Prairie View Drive.
1:25 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of abnormal behavior on the 700 block of Northeast Michigan Street. One patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
1:54 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of Southwest Cedar Street.
5:31 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Lybecker Road.
7:18 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a burglary on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
3:55 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
4:08 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 900 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:23 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Pullman Airport Road and Orville Boyd Road in Pullman.