MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:07 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
1:28 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
3:40 p.m. — A possibly stolen guitar was reported at Moscow Pawn shop.
6:11 p.m. — A man reported a large piece of construction equipment in his front yard on the 100 block of South Roosevelt Street.
10:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at The Grove apartment complex.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:46 p.m. — Unlawful entry was alleged on the 3400 block of Foothill Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11:33 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a person with breathing problems on Bishop Boulevard.
11:39 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a broken window on Howard Street.
11:52 a.m. — A verbal assault was reported on Nye Street.
4:42 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Hill Street.
6:25 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Terre View Drive and North Grand Avenue.
11:04 p.m. — A 35-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of DUI at Anytime Fitness.
11:32 p.m. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:41 a.m. — One person was taken to the hospital following a vehicle crash on State Route 27 and Seabury Road.