​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

12:07 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.

1:28 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.

3:40 p.m. — A possibly stolen guitar was reported at Moscow Pawn shop.

6:11 p.m. — A man reported a large piece of construction equipment in his front yard on the 100 block of South Roosevelt Street.

10:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at The Grove apartment complex.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

1:46 p.m. — Unlawful entry was alleged on the 3400 block of Foothill Road near Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

11:33 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a person with breathing problems on Bishop Boulevard.

11:39 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a broken window on Howard Street.

11:52 a.m. — A verbal assault was reported on Nye Street.

4:42 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Hill Street.

6:25 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Terre View Drive and North Grand Avenue.

11:04 p.m. — A 35-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of DUI at Anytime Fitness.

11:32 p.m. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Kamiaken Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

10:41 a.m. — One person was taken to the hospital following a vehicle crash on State Route 27 and Seabury Road.

