MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:25 a.m. — A 38-year-old woman was reportedly found unconscious in a bathroom at Eastside Marketplace and was taken to Gritman Medical Center. She was released from the hospital and arrested on a warrant.
6:18 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Eighth and South Adams streets.
10 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Third and South Jackson streets.
7:28 p.m. — A man and his adult sister allegedly got into a physical altercation on the 900 block of East Third Street.
10:01 p.m. — Two men reportedly got into a physical altercation on the 1700 block of North Polk Street.
11:19 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
Wednesday — Two incidents allegedly involving improper social distancing or face mask requirements were reported.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:38 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Onaway Road and State Highway 6 in Potlatch.
2:27 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm on Hawley Road and U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
2:45 p.m. — A two-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 and Estes Road near Moscow. One person was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
10:24 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Mineral Mountain Rest Area near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:14 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Stadium Way.
4:06 p.m. — Police heard a report of a man who took off his clothes and went into a duck pond at Sunnyside Park. Police determined the man was retrieving disc golf items and only removed his socks and shoes.
6:58 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Daniel Street.
10:47 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of violating a protection order and fourth-degree assault domestic violence on Lake Street.