LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Oct. 2
Landon Sutherland, 26, and Glenda Salmeron, 27, both of Moscow
Monday
Kyle Murphy, 26, and Emily Lahnum, 24, both of Clarkston
Luke Mazelin, 24, of Clarkrange, Tenn., and Hailey Koehn, 22, of Viola
Tuesday
Dillon Pollack, 40, and Hannah Quaglietta, 28, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Joshua Montgomery, 45, and Bonnita York, 42, both of Potlatch
Sara Whear, 28, of Moscow, and Park Leacock, 23, of Brownsburg, Ind.
Thursday
Christopher Shipman, 25, and Heather Newton, 29, both of Pullman
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:26 a.m. — A dog was reportedly stolen on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
10:22 a.m. — A sign was reportedly stolen from a yard on the 600 block of Northwest State Street.
12:40 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
1:55 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on Northwest Lancer Lane.
4:14 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:30 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a possible structure fire on the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive and determined a barbecue smoker was the source of the smoke.
5:53 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.
8:47 p.m. — A party of more than 50 people who were not wearing face masks was reported on the 900 block of Northeast C Street. An officer responded but was unable to locate the alleged violation.
10:34 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a large party on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street and issued an infraction.
11:49 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Reaney Way.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
2:07 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 900 block of East College Avenue.
2:17 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
1:35 p.m. — A moose was reportedly sitting under a tree on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
6:14 p.m. — A 57-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
6:39 p.m. — A Gabriel Rench political sign was reportedly damaged and an egg was reportedly thrown at a residence on the 600 block of Homestead Place.
7:19 p.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia on the 1000 block of Conestoga Street.
9:04 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was trespassed and warned for a fake identification at the Plant Bar and Grill.
9:51 p.m. — Two men, 19 and 20, were cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on West Seventh and Ash streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:28 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Centennial Park in Juliaetta.
4:35 a.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on State Highway 99 near Troy.
10:27 a.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 1000 block of Karen Lane near Moscow.