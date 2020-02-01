WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Saturday
Tyler Kneale, 20, and Hannah Salisbury, 21, both of Moscow
Monday
Keith Bonine, 41, and Kara Bonine, 37, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Nicole Briggs, 44, and Kevin Keller, 42, both of Moscow
Thursday
Christina Bird, 33, and Perez Rosenblad, 37, both of Moscow
Ryan Town, 37, and Christina Mangiapani, 33, both of Moscow
Divorces
Monday
Austen Campbell and Kaitlyn Ketelsen
Tuesday
Derek and Robyn Wakefield
Brian and Nicole Smentkowski
Arnold Milligrock and Echo Nelson
Wednesday
Bradley and Kay Palmer
Sentencings
Monday
Darrell Taylor, 49, was found guilty on two counts of violating a no contact order and sentenced to 53 days in jail.
Trista Paulk, 35, was found guilty of burglary and sentenced to 3.5 years in prison with 1.5 fixed, fined $245 and ordered to pay $226.06 in restitution.
Wednesday
Dustin Snyder, 24, was found guilty of DUI and was sentenced to one day in jail with two years of probation, fined $502.50 and had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days.
Alfred Marshall, 46, was found guilty of obstructing law enforcement and sentenced to six months of probation, fined $357.50 and ordered to perform 24 hours of community service.
Toby Richardson, 23, was found guilty of DUI and was sentenced to six days in jail with one year of probation, fined $602.50 and given the option to perform 48 hours of community service in place of jail time.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:53 a.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Spring and Main streets.
12:24 p.m. — A rear-end collision occurred on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
2:40 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
3:42 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
8:14 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of obstructing a public servant following a domestic dispute report on Pioneer Way.
11:24 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
Friday
12:37 a.m. — A subject was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital for breathing problems from Northwood Drive.
12:54 a.m. — Two subjects were arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault at Adams Mall.
1:06 a.m. — Ambulance responded to a reported fall on California and Monroe streets.
Police forwarded charges of minor in possession for six subjects Thursday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:24 a.m. — Deputies received a report that tires were slashed on Whelan Road in Pullman.
8:31 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Fourth Street in Oakesdale.
9:58 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on C Street in Albion.
10:36 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
10:17 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possessing a false ID on Valley Road.
Friday
12:24 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession on Cougar Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
11 a.m. — An officer performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
11:48 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Levick Street.
12:03 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1400 block of North Polk Street Extension.
12:58 p.m. — An officer arrested a 67-year-old man for a misdemeanor warrant on the 800 block of South Main Street.
2:21 p.m. — Harassment was reported on West Seventh Street.
4:19 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 100 block of North Garfield Street.
5:08 p.m. — A car was reportedly rear-ended near the corner of Blaine and Troy streets. One person reported experiencing whiplash but refused a ride to the hospital.
5:43 p.m. — Theft of two candy bars and possibly beer was reported on North Main Street.
10:30 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
11:42 p.m. — An officer responded to reports that a car alarm had been going off for 15 minutes. The officer helped the vehicle’s owner disconnect the battery.
Thursday
9:48 a.m. — Emergency personnel and Avista Utilities responded to a report of a broken gas line on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
11:12 a.m. — A person using false identification was reported on West Pullman Road.
1:32 p.m. — An 34-year-old man was arrested on West Pullman Road for suspicion of shoplifting nine items worth about $45.
5:58 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of North Van Buren Street.
6:27 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 600 block of South Blaine Street.
7:46 p.m. — Theft of a phone was reported on East Fifth Street.
10:49 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street.
10:53 p.m. — Suspicious packages wrapped in Christmas-themed wrapping paper were reported at an address on Ash Street. The boxes were found to be empty and had been used as a prop.
Friday
1:03 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on the 200 block of East C Street.
1:54 a.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 100 block of North Asbury Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:47 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.