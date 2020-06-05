PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:18 a.m. — An injured juvenile hawk found near Hopkins Court was taken to Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
1:50 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Greyhound Way.
5:13 p.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported on Larry Street.
7:19 p.m. — A noninjury hit-and-run collision was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:16 p.m. — An officer stood by while a subject retrieved his bassoon on Stadium Way.
Thursday
1:38 a.m. — Someone threatened to come down to the police department, arrest officers and spray paint flowers on the police department.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:31 p.m. — A 59-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of third-degree theft on Main Street in Colfax.
9:25 p.m. — A deputy and EMS responded to a report of a subject on the ground on Main Street in Colfax. The subject was transported home.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:55 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI at the Corner Club on North Main Street.
10:02 a.m. — An individual on the 1200 block of East Seventh Street reported multiple fraudulent transactions on his bank account.
11:47 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of no vehicle insurance, no driver’s license, excessive/modified exhaust and a vehicle registration violation on North Main and East D streets. The man allegedly stopped and accelerated quickly, blowing black smoke into a crowd of protesters at Friendship Square, which initiated police stopping him.
1:01 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
1:19 p.m. — An unemployment benefits claim fraud was reported on the 400 block of South Lincoln Street.
1:51 p.m. — An unemployment benefits claim fraud was reported on the 400 block of Victoria Drive.
6:11 p.m. — Multiple items were reported stolen from a residence on the 900 block of West A Street.
9:46 p.m. — An individual in a car passing by Pets are People Too on Troy Road reportedly screamed racial slurs at workers.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:57 a.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm and a warrant on the 1000 block of Jerome Creek Road near Harvard.