LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

8:43 a.m. — A dog bite was reported on Foothill Road in Moscow.

5:51 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Cameron Road in Moscow.

5:51 p.m. — Harassment calls were reported on Highway 8 in Deary.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:28 a.m. — A resident on Logan Street suspected someone tried to flood their house.

1:01 p.m. — A moose was reported in the area of Taylor Avenue, but police could not locate the animal.

3:54 p.m. — A horse sculpture at the Intermodal Transit Center was found damaged.

5:02 p.m. — A woman on Fourth Street said her boyfriend threatened her.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

6:53 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Southeast Crestview Street.

1:25 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1000 block of Northeast D Street.

9:17 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

Noon — Graffiti was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Library Mall near Todd Hall.

9:12 p.m. — One minor was contacted for underage drinking at Beasley Coliseum.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

8:22 p.m. ­— An unattended death was reported on West Marjorie Court in St. John.

