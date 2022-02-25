LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:43 a.m. — A dog bite was reported on Foothill Road in Moscow.
5:51 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Cameron Road in Moscow.
5:51 p.m. — Harassment calls were reported on Highway 8 in Deary.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:28 a.m. — A resident on Logan Street suspected someone tried to flood their house.
1:01 p.m. — A moose was reported in the area of Taylor Avenue, but police could not locate the animal.
3:54 p.m. — A horse sculpture at the Intermodal Transit Center was found damaged.
5:02 p.m. — A woman on Fourth Street said her boyfriend threatened her.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:53 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Southeast Crestview Street.
1:25 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1000 block of Northeast D Street.
9:17 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
Noon — Graffiti was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Library Mall near Todd Hall.
9:12 p.m. — One minor was contacted for underage drinking at Beasley Coliseum.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:22 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on West Marjorie Court in St. John.