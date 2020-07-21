PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:44 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Clay Court.
12:31 p.m. — People were reported for not wearing masks on the 300 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:54 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Ritchie and Webb streets.
2:07 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
7:21 p.m. — A tree caught fire on Dexter Street.
Saturday
11:31 a.m. — A caller said someone has been stealing a deceased tenant’s mail on Clifford Street.
12:24 p.m. — A residence’s door was kicked in on Michigan Street.
2:19 p.m. — A dog was reported locked in a vehicle at Walmart.
3:38 p.m. — A pickup was reported stolen from the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.
7:34 p.m. — A caller from Walmart reported an employee has been stealing from the store.
8:22 p.m. — A child was reported outside alone on State Street.
Sunday
2:40 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of an intoxicated person on Terre View Drive.
2:26 p.m. — A caller advised that people were playing baseball at Pullman High School and not wearing masks.
6:26 p.m. — Police forwarded charges of third-degree malicious mischief against a 34-year-old man on Reaney Way.
7:21 p.m. — A caller reported a man being volatile on Spring Street.
8:14 p.m. — A man was reported laying down on the railroad on Kamiaken Street.
8:35 p.m. — A pregnant goat was reportedly stuck in a fence on Cedar Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:42 a.m. — A theft was reported on Morton Street in Colfax.
2:48 a.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on Upper A Street in Colfax.
10:42 p.m. — A 60-year-old Amboy, Wash., woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession of a controlled substance on State Route 272 in Colfax.
Saturday
12:40 a.m. — A 37-year-old Graham, Wash., man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Main and North streets in Colfax.
2:43 a.m. — A juvenile was arrested for a controlled substance problem on Terre View Drive in Pullman.
4:37 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute call involving a juvenile on Crosby Street.
Sunday
10:37 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Alder Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:46 a.m. — A noise complaint was made at Sigma Chi fraternity on Nez Perce Drive.
10:28 a.m. — A man on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street reported a female in Florida threatened to send photos and videos of himself to people he knows if he did not send money.
12:07 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of South Blaine Street.
3:25 p.m. — A wallet with $30 in cash and various bank cards and a Social Security card were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 1600 block of Lenter Street. One of the credit cards was reportedly used to make a purchase after it was stolen.
3:37 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Taj Grocery on West Third Street.
3:50 p.m. — An iPad Pro, a cellphone and possibly several textbooks were reportedly stolen from the VandalStore on Deakin Avenue. Police have a suspect.
4:02 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported in the Safeway parking lot on South Blaine Street.
7:32 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
7:43 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at Sigma Chi.
10:17 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at the Identity apartment complex on South Main Street.
Saturday
1:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
12:09 p.m. — A diaper bag was reportedly stolen from a vehicle outside Panda Express on West Pullman Road.
12:54 p.m. — Juveniles reportedly used sidewalk chalk to write on a van on the 2300 block of South Main Street.
9:45 p.m. — Items worth $13.60 were reportedly stolen from Taj Grocery on West Third Street. Police have a suspect.
Sunday
5:04 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center and cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and reckless driving after allegedly crashing into a parked vehicle on the 1600 block of South Main Street. She may also be cited for DUI pending toxicology results.
1:31 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on South Washington and East First streets.
2:27 p.m. — A vehicle on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue was reportedly rummaged through.
6:19 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
8:41 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
8:59 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the University of Idaho Sheep Center on Farm Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:44 a.m. — Solar lamps were reportedly stolen from a pathway at a house on the 1100 block of Danielson Road near Genesee.
Saturday
9:14 p.m. — A 38-year-old Bovill man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery on the 400 block of Third Avenue in Bovill.
Sunday
10:37 a.m. — A 71-year-old woman and 68-year-old man reported that the other battered them on the 100 block of West Walnut Avenue in Genesee.
10:53 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1800 block of Old Highway 95 near Genesee.