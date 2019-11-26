MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:27 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 100 block of Peterson Drive.
5:25 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Palouse River Drive and South Main Street.
6:45 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Saturday
12:10 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
12:47 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Wendy’s.
7:36 p.m. — A man reportedly stole a pair of women’s gloves from Big 5 Sporting Goods.
9:20 p.m. — Gasoline was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 200 block of North Washington Street.
10:37 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of malicious injury to property after allegedly fighting people inside the Plant Bar and Grill and breaking a fence outside it on South Main Street. The man then reportedly headbutted a panel in the back of a police car and was taken to Gritman Medical Center to receive stitches before he was taken to jail.
Sunday
3:15 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Andy Avenue.
10:55 a.m. — A sweatshirt was reportedly stolen from Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road. Police have a female suspect.
11:56 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Palouse River Drive and South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:56 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at mile marker 356 on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
Saturday
9:26 a.m. — A 34-year-old woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center for neck pain after her vehicle reportedly slid off the road on West Chestnut Street in Genesee.
12:21 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Wheeler Street in Kendrick.
Sunday
5:31 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at mile marker 352 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
6:35 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI at mile marker 362 on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
7:48 p.m. — A man reported his stepmother slapped him across his face on the 1000 block of Pine Crest Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:47 a.m. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:51 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a possible heart attack on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
3:19 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported at Walmart.
3:35 p.m. — A sign was reported stolen from the 600 block of Northeast Ruby Street.
6:47 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Northwood Drive and determined the person was fine.
10:25 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
Saturday
8:54 a.m. — A broken water pipe was reported at the Pullman RV Park.
2:35 p.m. — A possible threatening situation was reported at the 700 block of Northeast Linden Street.
6:53 p.m. — An ambulance responded to a report of someone feeling numb on Glenhaven Drive, but nobody was taken to the hospital.
7:36 p.m. — A 42-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 100 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:43 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 200 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.
8:44 p.m. — A disorderly subject was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Lake Street.
11:21 p.m. — A mattress fire was extinguished on the 900 block of Northeast C Street.
12:35 a.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
Sunday
2:22 a.m. — A subject was taken to the hospital following a threat of possible self-harm on Pioneer Way.
2:31 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence for allegedly punching a former roommate multiple times on Colorado Street.
9:41 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
6:08 p.m. — A dumpster fire was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way. It was not considered suspicious.
7:43 p.m. — A person was taken into protective custody for threats of possible self-harm on Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Saturday
2:45 a.m. — A 25-year-old Pullman man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license and making false statements to a public servant.
10:59 p.m. — A 19-year-old Pullman man was arrested on Garfield and Indian streets in Pullman for suspicion of DUI.
11:24 p.m. — A 20-year-old West Richland, Wash., man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Pullman Albion Road.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
10:36 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision was reported on Orchard Drive and North Fairway Lane.