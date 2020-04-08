PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:06 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an unlawful gathering at a basketball court on Terre View Drive.
7:14 p.m. — Police were advised of possible harassment at Golden Hills Drive.
9:42 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man who threw a chair on the 500 block of South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:17 p.m. — A disorderly woman was reported at Mill Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:21 a.m. — A window of a business was reportedly broken on the 200 block of South Washington Street.
10:14 a.m. — A vehicle windshield was reportedly broken in the parking lot of Moscow Auto Service on South Main Street.
8:40 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Queen Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:15 a.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 1200 block of Middle Potlatch Creek Road near Juliaetta.
8:32 a.m. — A residential burglary was reported on the 900 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
6:18 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
8:23 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 5200 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.