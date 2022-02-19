MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:33 p.m. — A man appearing to have a mental health issue was transported to Gritman Medical Center from Troy Road and Alturas Drive.
5:52 p.m. — Police heard a report of a subject walking around Super 8 Motel making guests uncomfortable.
Friday
12:20 a.m. — An overdose was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
2:43 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Third and Main streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:49 a.m. — A theft was reported on Pine Crest Road in Moscow.
4:45 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Old Pullman road in Moscow.
6:35 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Genesee-Troy Road in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
3:33 p.m. — An officer arrested a 25-year-old man for trespassing on the 700 block of West Main Street.
7:40 p.m. — A bicycle was stolen on the 1500 block of Northwest Turner Drive.
WSU PULLMAN
Thursday
5:10 p.m. — Skateboarders were reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:22 a.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Pullman.
6:16 p.m. — A 49-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Skye Christopher Campbell, 20, and Sarah Edisene Rosendahl, 19, both of Moscow
Joshua Allan Bowman, 41, and Melissa Diane Gottschalk, 38, both of Moscow
Sentencings
Ronnie Scroggins, 62, of Post Falls, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 days suspended and one year of probation.