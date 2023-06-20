2:20 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of Darrow Street.
3:42 p.m. — Officers and EMS responded to an outside fire on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
4:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Merman Drive.
Saturday
10:13 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of Terre View Drive.
12:45 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
3:08 p.m. — A 47-year-old woman was arrested under a warrant on the 500 block of Crithfield Court.
4:20 p.m. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
11:47 p.m. — A 59-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of a DUI on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
Officers responded to a burglary on the 1400 block of Valley Road overnight.
Sunday
8:12 p.m. — A 40-year-old woman, A 39-year-old woman, 39-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested for second-degree organized retail theft and third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
8:30 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to an overdose on the 100 block of Stadium Way. The patient was transported to the hospital.
A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Main Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
No update from the WSU Police Department.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
No update from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:02 p.m. — A theft was reported at Bethel Road in Troy.
Saturday
6:39 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Wyoming Street in Deary.
Sunday
3:29 p.m. — A car crash was reported on Old Highway 95 in Genesee.