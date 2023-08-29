PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:52 a.m. — Officers arrested a 37-year-old woman on two warrants on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
4:32 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Valley Road.
7:06 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an injury crash on the 500 block of Greyhound Way.
9:57 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree driving with a suspended license on Providence Court.
10:35 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of driving without a license on Providence Court.
A 20-year-old woman was arrested for alleged minor in possession of alcohol on the 400 block of Colorado Street overnight.
A 20-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of a DUI on Garfield Street overnight.
A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive overnight.
Saturday
5:15 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.
4:23 p.m. — Officers and EMS responded to a fall on the 400 block of Ash Street. The patient was transported to the hospital.
A 19-year-old man was arrested during a domestic dispute on the 1200 block of College Mall overnight.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Stadium Way overnight.
A 45-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence on the 1500 block of Merman Drive overnight.
Police and EMS responded to two reports of unconscious individuals in Pullman Saturday. Both patients were transported to the hospital.
Sunday
5:10 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree and fourth-degree assault on Greyhound Way.
5:58 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 300 block of Clarkston Court.
WSU POLICE
Friday
10:22 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested for alleged minor in possession of alcohol on the 1300 block of Cougar Way overnight.
Saturday
A 19-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of obstruction, resisting arrest and a court order violation on the 1200 block of College Mall overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:34 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Hooper Canyon Road in Lacrosse.
12:22 p.m. — License plates were reported stolen on Washington State Route 23 in St. John.
3 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on State Route 270 in Pullman.
Friday
12:19 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license on State Route 26 in Colfax.
8:06 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 195 in Thornton.
Saturday
5:32 p.m. — A 38-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence on Washington State Route 23 in St. John.
6:07 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Main Street in Lacrosse.
8:36 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license on Bartholow Avenue in St. John.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Main Street in Colfax overnight.
Sunday
7:11 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 37-year-old woman on a warrant on California Street in Garfield.
10:25 p.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Washington State Route 27 in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
3:16 p.m. — A missing male was found at Palouse Mall.
4:25 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI at Appaloosa Horse Club.
Saturday
12:08 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Third and Jackson streets.
8:08 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on University Avenue and Elm Street.
11:11 a.m. — Road rage was reported outside Napa Auto Parts.
1:59 p.m. — A scooter was reported stolen from the Eggan Youth Center skate park.
3:34 p.m. — A long line at Dutch Bros was reportedly causing a traffic hazard.
7:14 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on the 600 block of North Howard Street.
8:48 p.m. — A male was reportedly being rude at Pizza Hut and slammed his pizza on the front counter.
11:19 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a reported overdose at Pi Kappa Phi on Deakin Avenue.
Sunday
2:14 a.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI outside Banner Bank.
2:22 a.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 1100 block of King Road.
7:21 p.m. — A shoplifter was reported at Walmart..
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:27 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1100 block of Clanton Lane in Harvard.
Saturday
9:08 p.m. — A DUI was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
Sunday
3:12 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of West Main Street in Kendrick.
1:43 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1800 block of Paradise Ridge Road in Moscow.
10:36 p.m. — A domestic battery was reported on the 1700 block of Genesee Troy Road in Moscow.