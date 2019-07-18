MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
10:50 a.m. — A 70-year-old woman reportedly suffered a bee sting on her face, causing her to crash her bicycle on Paradise Path near Alturas Drive. The woman had possible broken ribs and an injured shoulder.
12:16 p.m. — A 9-year-old boy was reportedly angry at his mother and walked away from her on the 900 block of West A Street. He was also seen on Deakin Avenue and West Sixth Street but was eventually reunited with his mother.
12:57 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made outside Palouse Mall.
1:20 p.m. — A cat on the 700 block of West A Street was possibly shot in the head with a pellet or BB gun. It was taken to a veterinarian.
1:33 p.m. — A 60-year-old man on the 900 block of South Logan Street reportedly hit his head with a pile driver, causing his head to bleed.
1:38 p.m. — A 6-year-old boy was reportedly riding his bicycle alone on North Main Street near Moscow Building Supply. The boy was fine.
2:05 p.m. — A smoldering burn pile on the 200 block of North Washington Street was extinguished by the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department.
5:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
7:35 p.m. — A boy around the age of 10 was reportedly seen locked in the trunk of a blue Honda in the Walmart parking lot. The vehicle left the parking lot and police were unable to locate it. No one has been reported missing.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:02 p.m. — A 60-year-old man was reportedly bit when he attempted to break up a dog fight between his dog and his neighbor’s dog on the 400 block of Onaway Road in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
11:25 a.m. — Department of Transportation equipment was found on the 2000 block of Northeast Skyview Drive.
11:38 a.m. — Police responded to a dog in a vehicle on Center and Summer streets.
12:47 p.m. — A violent patient was reported at the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
3:07 p.m. — Police responded to a dog in a vehicle on the 200 block of East Main Street.
4:10 p.m. — A resident was warned for a noise complaint on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:35 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Wawawai Road.
5:37 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Dry Creek Road.
9:50 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Old Thornton Road.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
8:48 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
11:20 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at the Compton Union Building.
2:17 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on the 2000 block of East Grimes Way.