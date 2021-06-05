PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
2:27 p.m. — A theft was reported on Terre View Drive.
2:33 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
4:17 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on North Grand Avenue.
10:39 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Yates Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:45 a.m. — One person was taken to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash on Estes and Trestle roads in Pullman.
7:55 p.m. — A 64-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Endicott Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:38 a.m. — A resident on Borah Avenue found a family of skunks living under their house and wanted them removed.
9:46 a.m. — A male stated his girlfriend is threatening to throw away his stuff and get rid of his Guinea pigs if he breaks up with her.
1:03 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on A Street.
7:45 p.m. — A theft occurred at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:42 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported at Kendrick High School.
1:30 p.m. — A dispute was reported at the Latah County Annex building on Almon Street.