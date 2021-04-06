MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:44 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
8:41 a.m. — A female was reportedly on a trail crying alone on the 1000 block of Nez Perce Drive.
9:36 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
1:10 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Van Buren and East A streets.
7:26 p.m. — Loud music was reported at Sigma Chi fraternity on Nez Perce Drive.
7:32 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
9:52 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at the Identity apartment complex.
11:28 p.m. — Two groups of people were reportedly yelling and drinking at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden.
Saturday
6:13 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 500 block of East Morton Street.
8:03 a.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.
10:41 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly shattered on the 1100 block of West A Street.
12 p.m. — The side view mirrors of a vehicle were reportedly broken and its windshield was cracked on the 700 block of Railroad Street.
1:13 p.m. — A male reportedly stole a pair of gloves from Paradise Creek Bicycles.
2:40 p.m. — The unattended death of a 67-year-old man was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
3:26 p.m. — The unattended death of a 65-year-old man was reported on the 700 block of East Sixth Street.
5:59 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Walmart.
9 p.m. — A cellphone was reportedly stolen on North Polk Street and Rodeo Drive.
10:07 p.m. — A “large noisy group” was reported on the 800 block of North Cleveland Street.
Sunday
4:09 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
4:39 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
11:18 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
12:45 p.m. — Identity fraud was reported on the 300 block of Gambels Lane.
1:41 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Seventh and South Adams streets.
4:29 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of using a false identification at Cafe De Vapor on West Sixth Street.
4:38 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:46 a.m. — A theft was reported on State Highway 8 near Troy.
9:34 a.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on State Highway 3 in Kendrick.
2:26 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and State Highway 6 near Potlatch.
6:18 p.m. — A small brush fire was reported on the 1100 block of Potter Road near Viola but it was unable to be located.
Saturday
12:50 a.m. — A 46-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Onaway Road in Potlatch.
6:55 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1200 block of Middle Potlatch Creek Road near Juliaetta.
11:50 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 100 block of West Front Street in Kendrick.
3:32 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on North Ponderosa Drive in Potlatch.
4:10 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 3400 block of Highway 95 near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:54 a.m. — An outdoor fire was reported on Johnson Avenue.
11:27 a.m. — License plates were stolen from a vehicle on Maple Street.
12:05 p.m. — Police were notified of drugs located in luggage at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
5:43 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Grand Avenue and Ritchie Street.
7:39 p.m. — Police took a person to the hospital from Bleasner Drive following a report of a suicidal subject.
Saturday
6:38 a.m. — Firefighters determined a fire on Johnson Avenue and Old Moscow Road was a legal burning.
8:22 a.m. — Police responded to an unattended death at Bishop Place.
5:16 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a physical fight on Illinois Street and located people mud wrestling.
Police responded to multiple reports of large gatherings Saturday and either provided warnings or educated the public about COVID-19 restrictions. Many other reports were unfounded.
Sunday
12:24 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a collision on Brandi Way.
2:13 a.m. — Police arrested a 39-year-old woman for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Terre View Drive.
9:29 a.m. — Graffiti was found on a shed on East Main Street.
4:03 p.m. — Police responded to a person being verbally abusive on Short Court.
Monday
1:14 a.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital after police performed a welfare check on Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:50 p.m. — A purse was reported stolen on Main Street in Colfax.
9:10 p.m. — A 25-year-old Pomeroy woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Union Flat Creek Road in Endicott.
Sunday
2:14 p.m. — Police responded to a report of multiple people trespassing onto property on Hamilton Hill Road in Colfax.