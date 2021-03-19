PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:58 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Terre View Drive.
9:53 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on C Street.
10:35 a.m. — A disorderly person was refusing to leave Pullman Regional Hospital.
9:39 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Kamiaken Street.
Thursday
12:21 a.m. — A domestic dispute involving someone refusing to leave a vehicle was reported on Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:32 p.m. — A threat was made on B Street in Albion.
10:17 p.m. — A runaway juvenile returned to their parents on Bluff Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:05 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Line Street and West Pullman Road.
8:26 a.m. — A 35-year-old man on the 1600 block of South Main Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries after accidentally cutting his forearm.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:38 a.m. — A fraud was reported on the 1000 block of O’Reilly Road near Princeton.