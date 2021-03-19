PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:58 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Terre View Drive.

9:53 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on C Street.

10:35 a.m. — A disorderly person was refusing to leave Pullman Regional Hospital.

9:39 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Kamiaken Street.

Thursday

12:21 a.m. — A domestic dispute involving someone refusing to leave a vehicle was reported on Merman Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

8:32 p.m. — A threat was made on B Street in Albion.

10:17 p.m. — A runaway juvenile returned to their parents on Bluff Street in Tekoa.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:05 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Line Street and West Pullman Road.

8:26 a.m. — A 35-year-old man on the 1600 block of South Main Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries after accidentally cutting his forearm.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:38 a.m. — A fraud was reported on the 1000 block of O’Reilly Road near Princeton.

Tags

Recommended for you