MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

10:31 a.m. — An iPad was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Pine Cone Road. It was eventually located on the ground at Sixth and Hayes streets.

11:04 a.m. — A firearm was reported stolen at Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.

12:34 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Washington and East Sixth streets.

1:41 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Gritman Medical Center.

3:30 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Hayes and East Third streets.

6:34 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.

8:57 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at the Grove apartment complex on East Southview Avenue.

9:55 p.m. — A woman reported 10 pairs of her underwear were stolen from her apartment on the 1000 block of West A Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

5:08 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 3600 block of State Highway 6 near Princeton. Potlatch volunteer firefighters responded.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8:13 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street and determined the subject was fine.

10:21 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Northeast California Street and took one person into protective custody.

4:54 p.m. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the 1500 block of Northeast Valley Road.

11:16 p.m. — A 20-year-old subject and two 19-year-old subjects were arrested at Zeppoz for third-degree theft.

Wednesday

1:32 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Main Street and Grand Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

3:33 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a felony warrant at the Rosalia RV Park.

4:41 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported in Albion.

6:24 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Park Street in Colfax.

