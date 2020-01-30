MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
10:31 a.m. — An iPad was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Pine Cone Road. It was eventually located on the ground at Sixth and Hayes streets.
11:04 a.m. — A firearm was reported stolen at Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.
12:34 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Washington and East Sixth streets.
1:41 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Gritman Medical Center.
3:30 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Hayes and East Third streets.
6:34 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
8:57 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at the Grove apartment complex on East Southview Avenue.
9:55 p.m. — A woman reported 10 pairs of her underwear were stolen from her apartment on the 1000 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:08 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 3600 block of State Highway 6 near Princeton. Potlatch volunteer firefighters responded.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:13 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street and determined the subject was fine.
10:21 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Northeast California Street and took one person into protective custody.
4:54 p.m. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the 1500 block of Northeast Valley Road.
11:16 p.m. — A 20-year-old subject and two 19-year-old subjects were arrested at Zeppoz for third-degree theft.
Wednesday
1:32 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Main Street and Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:33 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a felony warrant at the Rosalia RV Park.
4:41 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported in Albion.
6:24 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Park Street in Colfax.