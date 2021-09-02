PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:37 a.m. — An injured person was reported on Larry Street.
1:34 p.m. — A person reported missing from Bella Vista Drive was located.
3:18 p.m. — Packages were stolen from a residence on Northwood Drive.
3:38 p.m. — A 57-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of making threats to kill at Unify Family Dental.
6:39 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Leland Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:53 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on G Street in Albion.
6:40 p.m. — A physical domestic dispute was reported on Howard Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:54 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of South Hayes and East Third streets.
8:12 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of South Cleveland Street.
10:44 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 500 block of South Jackson Street.
2:06 p.m. — Police received a report of a noninjury traffic collision on the corner of South Washington and East Fifth streets.
2:30 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.
6:07 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
6:36 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.
7:25 p.m. — A suspicious man was reported on the 500 block of South Home Street.
7:32 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of East D Street.
8:18 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
8:33 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of North Main Street.
9:17 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a drug overdose on the 300 block of East E Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:27 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1200 block of Youmans Lane in Moscow.
3:21 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 300 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
5:34 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for trespassing near the intersection of Moscow Mountain and Mountain View roads near Moscow.