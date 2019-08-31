WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Aug. 23
Jake Austin Aune, 25, and Maya Jane Wahl, 23, both of Endicott.
Monday
Maddipour Farrokhifard Mohammadreza, 31, and Mahshid Etesamifard, 30, both of Pullman.
Wednesday
Evan Eliasen Elbek, 33, and Jennifer Lynn Kurz, 34, both of Pullman.
Friday
Taylor Jon Seth Martin, 25, and Gina Marie Halme, 21, both of Colfax.
Sentencings
Aug. 23
Vernon Wood, 57, was convicted of first-degree negligent driving and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended.
Joshua Couch, 27, was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 274 days suspended.
Thursday
Blake Henry Rosier, 20, was convicted of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 364 days suspended.
Roger Drymon was convicted of first-degree negligent driving and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 days suspended.
Mason Lee Haupt, 20, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended.
Friday
Alexandra Schulhauser, 22, was convicted of disorderly conduct and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended.
Laura New was convicted of third-degree driving with a suspended license and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended.
Mitchell Wagner, 44, was convicted of physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 319 days suspended.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Aug. 23
Jason Luft, 35, and Britany Frasure, 29, both of Moscow
Jihyun Kim, 30, and Yoon-Wha Roh, 37, both of Pullman
Monday
Jessica Kalin, 26, and Anna Stutz, 33, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Nneka Bonney, 24, and Nicholas Garrison, 28, both of Troy
Wednesday
Omar Finol-Evans and Emmalee Wall, both 21 of Pullman
Thursday
Thet Thet, 53, and Kelvin Bo, 59, both of Moscow
Friday
Brian Woolverton, 47, and Dante Fischer, 42, both of Potlatch
Divorces
Monday
Jeffrey Arnett and Pennie Arnett
Joshua Walters and Shannon Walters
Sentencings
Aug. 21
Brandon Petty, 34, of Juliaetta, was convicted of domestic assault and violation of a no-contact order and sentenced to one year probation, 10 days in jail and fined $500.
Aug. 22
Meghan O’Neil, 26, of Juliaetta, was convicted of witness intimidation and sentenced to three years probation and fined $245.50.
Aug. 23
Robert Leath, 30, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and the judge retained jurisdiction. He was sentenced to three years in prison — one year fixed — and fined $285.50.
Tuesday
Allyson Comstock, 26, of Moscow, was convicted of failure to notify of an accident and fined $257.50.
Penny Taufen, 60, of Uniontown, was convicted of possession of paraphernalia and fined $397.50.
Victoria Sheets, 19, of Moscow, was convicted of no insurance and fined $257.50.
Zachary Hettinger-Gibson, 25, of Orofino, was convicted of possession of paraphernalia and fined $397.50.
Wednesday
Kaylana Hughes, 26, of Kamiah, was convicted of reckless driving and sentenced to three months probation, one day in jail, fined $257.50 and her driver’s license was suspended 30 days.
Dalton Reimers, 23, of John Day, Ore., was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year probation, fined $702.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Allison Fuchs, 17, of Lewiston, was convicted of DUI and fined $502.50 and her driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Kerri Moorcroft, 44, of Troy, was convicted of assault and sentenced to six months probation and fined $257.50.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:03 a.m. — A coyote was seen at the Franklin Elementary parking lot but police could not locate it.
9:26 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on a motorhome on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
10:24 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Main Street and Bishop Boulevard.
11:37 a.m. — A roommate dispute was reported on Michigan Street.
12:39 p.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run accident at McDonald’s on Stadium Way.
2:32 p.m. — Police responded to a report of harassment on the 300 block of Spaulding Street.
3:42 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Main Street and Skyline Drive.
4:22 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Ruby Street.
Friday
12:09 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and a 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and obstructing at Stubblefields.
1:13 a.m. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree assault and obstructing at Stubblefields.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
12:21 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call on the 1800 block of East Grimes Way.
6:55 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call on the 700 block of Northeast Thatuna Street.
10:17 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 300 block of Northeast Troy Mall.
10:27 p.m. — A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested for suspicion of possession of marijuana on campus.
Friday
2:01 a.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
2:10 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on North Polk Street and East Public Avenue.
7:40 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
11:01 a.m. — An individual on the 500 block of South Polk Street reported someone in Arkansas fraudulently used the individual’s personal address and social security number for medical billing purposes.
12:20 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1000 block of East F Street.
12:39 p.m. — A city employee reportedly found a marijuana container in the grass on North Howard and East B streets. The container was empty and police disposed of it.
3:24 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at the Identity apartment complex on South Main Street.
5:11 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on North Main and East D streets.
6:03 p.m. — A bicycle was possibly stolen at the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.
6:54 p.m. — Cash in the amount of $4,000 and a sander valued at $80 were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1700 block of North Polk Street Extension.
10:04 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
11:28 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:08 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly burglarized in the parking lot on the east side of the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.