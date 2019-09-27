PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11:57 a.m. — Police arrested a 28-year-old woman on a warrant on the 900 block of Northwest Olsen Street.
2:54 p.m. — Police arrested a man for trespassing on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
4:20 p.m. — A missing juvenile was reunited with his mother on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:45 p.m. — A one-vehicle accident was reported on Bishop Boulevard and Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:18 p.m. — A one-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Brayton Road.
6:15 p.m. — A man was cited and released for reckless driving on Marcia Drive and Old Wawawai Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:07 a.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1500 block of West A Street.
7:52 a.m. — Police received a report of counterfeit bills on the 100 block of Peterson Drive.
7:58 a.m. — An officer responded to a suspicious circumstance on the 1500 block of West A Street.
12:05 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
2 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.
2:56 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man reportedly slouched over in his vehicle on the 1300 block of South Blaine Street.
4:42 p.m. — Police received a report of two people attempting to break into a house on the 2200 block of Moser Street.
9:21 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1300 block of South Blaine Street.
10:05 p.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on the 400 block of South Grant Street.
10:38 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:48 a.m. — Deputies received a report that a man had passed out on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
9:51 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical emergency on the 33000 block of Silflow Road in Kendrick.
10:27 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of an allergic reaction to a bee sting on the 400 block of Main Street in Deary. One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
10:44 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was filed for the 900 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
2:49 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a suspicious person carrying a baseball bat on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch
4:31 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 300 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
8:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to a verbal domestic dispute on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road in Moscow.