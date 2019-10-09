MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
1:03 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Alturas Drive.
1:42 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1800 block of West Pullman Road.
7:14 a.m. — A 1-month-old girl reportedly died at a residence on the 800 block of Truman Street.
7:23 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on East Sixth Street and South Mountain View Road.
9:57 a.m. — Earbuds were reportedly stolen at the University of Idaho’s Brink Hall on South Line Street.
11:29 a.m. — A stolen bicycle was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
12:38 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at the University of Idaho dairy center on Farm Road.
2:27 p.m. — A sex offense was reported and police are investigating.
6:08 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
6:22 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West Pullman Road and Peterson Drive.
10:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at Lola Clyde Park on North Polk Street and Rodeo Drive.
11:51 p.m. — A 62-year-old man reportedly walked up and down Main Street dressed in all black with a hoodie and ski mask and told police he was patrolling downtown for bad guys.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:06 a.m. — Embezzlement was reported on Onaway Road near Potlatch. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:55 a.m. — A disorderly subject was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital in protective custody from the 400 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
10:25 a.m. — Two reported runaway juveniles were located on the 1100 block of Northwest Bryant Street.
11:03 a.m. — A trailer was reported stolen from the 200 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
11:46 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.
4:48 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.
6:04 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a safe found in a dumpster on the 1000 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
Tuesday
1:18 p.m. — A 24-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
4:01 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license on Grand Avenue and Ritchie Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:42 a.m. — A 40-year-old Clarkston man was arrested in Colfax for suspicion of a controlled substance offense.
WSU POLICE
Monday
10:53 p.m. — Police responded to an injury at Stimson Hall.