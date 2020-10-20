MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:41 a.m. — Two Joe Biden/Kamala Harris signs were reportedly stolen from the 1100 block of East D Street.
9:32 a.m. — A 50-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft and trespassed from Hope Center.
10:33 a.m. — A wallet was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 800 block of North Grant Street.
11:46 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 300 block of Dolly Drive.
1:19 p.m. — A male was reportedly walking around a backyard on the 100 block of South Van Buren Street. Police did not locate him.
1:59 p.m. — A thin blue line flag was reportedly stolen from a vehicle at the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.
3:37 p.m. — A now-former Hope Center employee was trespassed from the store after allegedly stealing.
Saturday
12:31 a.m. — A person reportedly urinated on a porch from an apartment above on the 600 block of Elm Street.
2:10 a.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 800 block of West Sixth Street.
3:17 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Railroad Street.
3:28 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on West A Street.
9:37 a.m. — A wallet was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 800 block of Hirschi Road.
10:52 a.m. — Three white males were warned for allegedly climbing on the South Jackson Street public restrooms and yelling racial slurs.
12:59 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly egged on the 200 block of Baker Street.
4:16 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from outside the Hope Center.
7:14 p.m. — A woman reportedly pulled a plastic butterfly training knife on a student at The Hub on the University of Idaho campus.
Sunday
12:15 p.m. — A woman on the 1000 block of Alturas Drive was reportedly scammed of $5,338.76.
1:41 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1500 block of Lenter Street.
6:19 p.m. — A male was trespassed from One World Cafe.
11:05 p.m. — A 31-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
11:06 p.m. — A physical altercation between a 50-year-old man and an 18-year-old man was reported on Taylor Avenue and Linda Lane. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:54 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Troy Road and South Blaine Street in Moscow.
Saturday
4:24 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
10:47 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1500 block of Flannigan Creek Road near Potlatch.
4:25 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Idler’s Rest Road near Moscow.
6:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle-versus-deer crash was reported on Steakhouse Hill on Highway 95 near Moscow.
6:24 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Moscow.
8:23 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Potlatch.
Sunday
5:31 p.m. — A cow calf was reportedly butchered and its remains were found on Moose Creek Road near Bovill.
7:29 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 3 near Kendrick.
9:16 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 3 near Kendrick.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:56 a.m. — One person was cited for suspicion of DUI on State Route 193 in Clarkston.
5:25 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on SR 195 in Colfax.
Saturday
8:46 a.m. — Three men were reported hunting in the area of Collins and Shawnee roads in Pullman without permission.
8:55 a.m. — A tractor battery and tools were reported stolen form Altergott Road in Palouse.
12:18 p.m. — Children reportedly broke a window of a city shop on F Street in Albion.
1:59 p.m. — A man who made threats and refused to leave Rosalia Community Center was trespassed from that location.
Sunday
2:46 p.m. — One person was taken to PRH following a vehicle rollover on Wawawai Road in Colton.
8:44 p.m. — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a subject who went missing from Paul’s Place, an assisted living facility in Colfax.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:32 a.m. — A carbon monoxide detector was reported stolen from a residence on Northwood Drive.
10:21 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on Arbor Street.
11:16 a.m. — A wallet was reported stolen at Walmart.
11:39 a.m. — Fire extinguishers were sprayed in a house on B street and the washing machine door was damaged.
1:30 p.m. — Police responded to a threat of self-harm and one person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
3:59 p.m. — Police heard a report of a sex offense that happened in 1998.
10:45 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Brandi Way.
Saturday
6:09 p.m. — Political signs were stolen from various locations in the area of Bishop Boulevard and Grand Avenue.
6:35 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and for violating a protection order on Golden Hills Drive.
6:37 p.m. — One patient was transported to PRH following a report of possible self-harm on Cityview Street.
8:45 p.m. — A patient was taken to PRH following a welfare check on Nebraska Street.
10:20 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Morton Street.
Sunday
1:37 a.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Schweitzer Drive.
8:17 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the back of a building on the 500 block of East Main Street.
3:03 p.m. — A woman reported her coat and purse were stolen at Walmart.
3:25 p.m. — Two windows were reported broken out by someone throwing rocks at them on Ruby Street.
7:17 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for possessing a fraudulent ID at Dissmore’s.