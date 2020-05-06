MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:42 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
1:39 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Linda Lane.
3:24 a.m. — Police reportedly found a syringe in a woman’s vehicle at Sunset Mart on South Main Street and disposed of it during a welfare check. She was warned for the drug paraphernalia.
10:38 a.m. — A dog reportedly bit another dog near Guy Wicks Field on West Sixth Street. The biting dog then reportedly bit his owner when the owner tried to break up the two dogs. The owner went to Gritman for his wound. The bite sustained by the dog reportedly did not break its skin.
10:57 a.m. — A female patient at Gritman Medical Center reportedly bit a police officer’s arm. The case was forwarded to the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
4:21 p.m. — A female reported the father of a goose family at Hordemann Pond on East E Street “came at her” and believes a sign should be posted to warn others.
5:10 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace on the 600 block of North Adams Street.
10:32 p.m. — A woman on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue reported someone threatened her on Facebook.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:09 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Crane Creek and Gold Creek roads near Potlatch.
8:56 a.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on the 300 block of Second Avenue in Deary.
2:09 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 5900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
11:57 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Fiddlers Ridge Loop and State Highway 6 near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:07 a.m. — A woman reported her daughter took her father’s car without permission on Bleasner Drive.
10:21 a.m. — Police heard a report of someone going through mailboxes on Terre View Drive.
12:29 p.m. — A woman on Kamiaken Street reported a bat in her garage.
9:24 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on Timothy Street.
9:47 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on Bleasner Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:20 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Thorn Street in Colfax.