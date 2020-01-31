PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:33 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Davis Way.

10:23 a.m. — Police took a report of a sex offense on College Hill.

5:43 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.

9:50 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.

10:04 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on Illinois and Monroe streets.

10:40 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute report on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:38 a.m. — A 48-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 193.

1:59 p.m. — Deputy responded to a trespassing report on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.

3:32 p.m. — A theft was reported on Washington Street in Farmington.

4:06 p.m. — A dog was reported killing chickens on Moller Road in Colfax.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

3:49 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported at Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy.

5:25 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on the 1700 block of North Polk Extension near Moscow.

Tags

Recommended for you