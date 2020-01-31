PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:33 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Davis Way.
10:23 a.m. — Police took a report of a sex offense on College Hill.
5:43 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.
9:50 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
10:04 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on Illinois and Monroe streets.
10:40 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute report on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:38 a.m. — A 48-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 193.
1:59 p.m. — Deputy responded to a trespassing report on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
3:32 p.m. — A theft was reported on Washington Street in Farmington.
4:06 p.m. — A dog was reported killing chickens on Moller Road in Colfax.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:49 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported at Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy.
5:25 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on the 1700 block of North Polk Extension near Moscow.