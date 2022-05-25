MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:08 a.m. — Graffiti and destruction of property were reported at Friendship Square.
12:15 p.m. — A physical assault was reported on White Avenue.
2:27 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
2:39 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on the 900 block of South Adams Street.
4:04 p.m. — Airpods were reported stolen from Lena Whitmore Elementary.
7:37 p.m. — Chairs and a picnic table were reported stolen from the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.
Saturday
3:25 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at Identity on Main Street.
Sunday
2:37 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old woman on a warrant and a 52-year-old man for suspicion of possessing methamphetamine on Brent Drive and North Main Street.
6:01 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 600 block of Ash Street.
Monday
6:17 a.m. — A male reportedly threw objects at a resident’s door on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:31 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Drury Road in Deary.
10:08 a.m. — A 51-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested on a warrant at Latah County Jail.
5:33 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Highway 8 in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:28 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Sunrise Drive.
7:33 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.
11:04 a.m. — A 30-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Spaulding Street.
11:48 a.m. — Graffiti was reported at a bus stop on Stadium Way and Duncan Lane.
8:01 p.m. — An attempted burglary was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a subject carrying a gun at Albion City Park. No arrests were made.