MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

8:08 a.m. — Graffiti and destruction of property were reported at Friendship Square.

12:15 p.m. — A physical assault was reported on White Avenue.

2:27 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.

2:39 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on the 900 block of South Adams Street.

2:39 p.m. — Police are investigating a possible sexual battery on the 900 block of South Adams Street.

4:04 p.m. — Airpods were reported stolen from Lena Whitmore Elementary.

7:37 p.m. — Chairs and a picnic table were reported stolen from the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.

Saturday

3:25 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at Identity on Main Street.

Sunday

2:37 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old woman on a warrant and a 52-year-old man for suspicion of possessing methamphetamine on Brent Drive and North Main Street.

6:01 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 600 block of Ash Street.

Monday

6:17 a.m. — A male reportedly threw objects at a resident’s door on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

9:31 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Drury Road in Deary.

10:08 a.m. — A 51-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested on a warrant at Latah County Jail.

5:33 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Highway 8 in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

6:28 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Sunrise Drive.

7:33 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.

11:04 a.m. — A 30-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Spaulding Street.

11:48 a.m. — Graffiti was reported at a bus stop on Stadium Way and Duncan Lane.

8:01 p.m. — An attempted burglary was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

5:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a subject carrying a gun at Albion City Park. No arrests were made.

