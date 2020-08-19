MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
2:27 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
8:11 a.m. — A woman reported three moose in her backyard on the 1500 block of Borah Avenue.
9:04 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on South Main and Lewis streets.
11:26 a.m. — An “All Lives Matter” sign was reportedly stolen on the 700 block of South Meadow Street.
11:31 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on Deakin and Idaho avenues.
11:35 a.m. — An injured bat was reported at the University of Idaho College of Natural Resources on West Sixth Street.
12:40 p.m. — A bloated dead skunk was reported on the sidewalk on Taylor Avenue and South Main Street, but police were unable to locate it.
1:17 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
2:44 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on the 500 block of West Palouse River Drive.
3:38 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on South Blaine and East Sixth streets.
5:35 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Styner Avenue and South Main Street.
9:08 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of minor consuming alcohol on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
9:35 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor consuming alcohol on Lenter and Lathen streets.
10:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.
11:17 p.m. — A 36-year-old man on the 600 block of North Adams Street will be cited for suspicion of disturbing the peace.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:50 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of East Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.
10:45 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine on State Highway 8 near Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:51 a.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of an unconscious person on Larry Street.
11:41 a.m. — A man reportedly cut open packages in Walmart.
12:20 p.m. — One patient was transported to PRH following a report of abnormal behavior on Kamiaken Street.
12:44 p.m. — A man was transported to PRH after his roommate reported him screaming and breaking things on Williams Drive.
2:15 p.m. — A local lawn care business vehicle was reportedly blocking traffic on Windy Point Court.
3:27 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Whitman Street.
3:29 p.m. — A man reportedly threatened an employee at Cougs Corner Mart over the mask law.
7 p.m. — A man was reportedly passed out on East Main Street.
10:32 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of shoplifting at Dissmore’s.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:55 a.m. — Speeding grain trucks were reported in Tekoa.
10:56 p.m. — A deer-versus-vehicle noninjury crash was reported in Colton.