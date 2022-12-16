WSU POLICE
Wednesday
10:03 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute in Pullman overnight.
Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:06 a.m. — An injury crash was reported on Endicott Street in St. John.
9:10 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Second Street in Rosalia.
10:43 a.m. — An injury collision was reported on Dry Creek Road in Farmington.
8:36 p.m. — Officers responded to a weapons offense on the 1000 block of Latah Street in Pullman.
10:52 p.m. — Theft was reported on Stadium Way in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:54 a.m. — A dog was reportedly attacked by a pit bull on the 400 block of North Van Buren Street.
12:46 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at the Latah Recovery Center.
4:11 p.m. — Road rage was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.
5:17 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on Pullman Road and Line Street.
Thursday
5:15 a.m. — An altercation between a male and an employee at the Mobil station on Troy Road was reported.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:45 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Main Street in Kendrick.
10:14 a.m. — A collision with injuries was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Troy.
4:53 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Grieser Road near Genesee.
